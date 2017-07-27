K-Days closes Fire Ball ride after deadly crash at Ohio State Fair

K-Days has closed one of its most popular rides after a deadly crash in Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday.

“Our thoughts are with those affected by the tragic accident in Ohio this evening. As safety is our number one priority, we support our midway provider’s (North American Midway Entertainment) decision to close the Fire Ball ride until further notice,” Northlands communications manager Lori Cote said.

The closure comes after one man was killed and seven other people were injured when a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair earlier in the day.

An 18-year-old man was tossed from the Fire Ball ride and killed on impact, about 15 metres from the ride, Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said.

Three people were critically injured while four others are in stable condition, Colonel Paul Pride of the Columbus Highway Patrol said.

The ride is made up six sets of seats, which are in a circular configuration at the end of a long arm. The arm swings like a pendulum as riders are being spun.

All of the rides at the Ohio State Fair were shut down as soon as officials were made aware of the situation.

It’s not known when the Fire Ball at K-Days will reopen.

With files from Kevin Nielsen, Global News.