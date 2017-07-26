Ohio State Fair Fire Ball ride accident kills 1, injures 7 others

At least one man died while several others were injured when a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus, multiple reports say.

Some of the victims were thrown from the Fire Ball ride at approximately 7:20 p.m., Battalion Chief Steve Martin, a spokesman for the Columbus Fire Division told the Columbus Dispatch.

WCMH reported the accident occurred when a section of open-air seating snapped off the ride. The seats are in a circular configuration and at the end of an arm that lifts riders as they are being spun.

A man was tossed from the ride and killed on impact, about 50 feet (15 m) from the ride, Martin told the Columbus Dispatch.

Five people were critically injured while two others are in stable condition, the Columbus Dispatch reports. The injured people ranged in age from 13 to 41 years old.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich released a statement on Twitter Wednesday, saying he was “terribly saddened by the accident, by the loss of life and that people were injured enjoying Ohio’s fair.”

The fair, where policing is overseen by the Ohio Highway Patrol, said on Twitter that it is investigating the incident.



“The ride has a long swinging arm, which swings up to 120° with a maximum height of 20 metres,” the ride’s manufacturer, KMG, says on its web site. “At the bottom of the arm there is a rotating hub with 6 gondolas that offers seats to 24 persons. This revolves at a speed of 15 rpm.”

The Ohio State Fair, which opened Wednesday, runs through August 6.

With file from Reuters

