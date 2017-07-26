Woman seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle in Toronto’s east end

A woman was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s east end on Wednesday evening.
Toronto police received reports of a pedestrian hit and laying on the roadway at Eglinton and Victoria Park avenues around 9 p.m.
Officers responded and found a woman conscious and breathing. Police said she was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver remained on scene following the crash.
Roads were not closed in the area as traffic services investigated.
