July 26, 2017 10:26 pm

Woman seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle in Toronto’s east end

By News Anchor  AM640

Toronto police responded to Eglinton and Victoria Park avenues Wednesday evening for reports of a pedestrian hit.

A woman was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s east end on Wednesday evening.

Toronto police received reports of a pedestrian hit and laying on the roadway at Eglinton and Victoria Park avenues around 9 p.m.

Officers responded and found a woman conscious and breathing. Police said she was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained on scene following the crash.

Roads were not closed in the area as traffic services investigated.

