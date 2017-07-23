Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Saturday night.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. near Scarborough Golf Club Road and Lawrence Avenue, where officers say a man in his 60’s was hit by a car and sent to hospital in critical condition.

According to investigators, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and has been cooperating with police.

Toronto Police say they are now appealing for public assistance in the matter and asking anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Toronto Traffic Services at (416) 808-1900.