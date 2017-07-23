Canada
Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough

By Neil Kumar AM640

A male pedestrian in his 60's is now in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle near Scarborough Golf Club Road and Lawrence Avenue East on Sunday.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Saturday night.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. near Scarborough Golf Club Road and Lawrence Avenue, where officers say a man in his 60’s was hit by a car and sent to hospital in critical condition.

According to investigators, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and has been cooperating with police.

Toronto Police say they are now appealing for public assistance in the matter and asking anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Toronto Traffic Services at (416) 808-1900.

