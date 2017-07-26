Remaining Princeton wildfire evacuees can go home

Princeton area residents forced to flee their homes because of the wildfire can return to their residences.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen said that as of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday mandatory evacuation orders will be lifted from homes along Summer’s Creek Rd.

However, they remain on evacuation alert.

RCMP will have check points at North and South points on Summer’s Creek Road.

Summers Creek Rd. residents will require clearance letters supplied by the Regional District to be allowed to go back to their properties.

The wildfire burned more than 3,000 hectares — taking two homes.