Not a lot of wild left in Princeton area wildfire

After burning for two weeks, the wildfire just north of Princeton is a flicker of its former self.

“Things are going excellent and we’re making great progress,” said Deputy Incident Commander Brent Zbaraschuk on Thursday.

The fire size is holding steady at 33 square kilometres and containment is now estimated at 80 per cent.

“We’re working on the last couple of locations we feel are critical to containment on this fire,” said Operations Section Chief Kevin Buettner.

Ten bucketing helicopters are assigned to the wildfire, 16 pieces of heavy equipment are available, and 168 firefighters have laid out 34 kilometres of hose line.

On Thursday, ground crews were working inwards from the blaze perimeter, using water lines and hand tools to snuff out smouldering hot spots.

“I estimate 65 per cent of the fuel did not burn inside the perimeter, said Zbarascuk. “So we’ve got to get in and find hot spots so the fire doesn’t re-ignite and climb up ladder fuels to the crown.”

The weather has been working in their favour with cooler temperatures and higher humidity in recent days. There’s some rain in the forecast but lightning and wind along with the thunderstorms are always a concern.

“Wind is a critical issue,” said Buettner. “Anytime you have gusts, all it takes is one spark to jump across our containment and we could be back to square one.”

They’re hoping for 100 per cent containment in a few days.

Meanwhile, about 300 properties remain under evacuation orders with just as many under evacuation alerts.