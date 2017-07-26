Manitoba RCMP make arrest after murder of 18-year-old in Gimli

RCMP have made an arrest after an 18-year-old man was killed in Gimli, Man. Tuesday.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim. Global News has learned his name was Evan Engbaek

The incident was first described by police as a “suspicious death” after a man was found injured on Second Ave. just one block from the beach.

RCMP said in a news release Wednesday afternoon that the investigation is being treated as a homicide and that they have “arrested someone in connection with this investigation.”

No charges have been laid so police haven’t released the suspect’s name.

Peter Peiluck, Deputy Mayor of the RM of Gimli, said witnesses saw a knife on scene and that the incident was a stabbing.