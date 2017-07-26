20 years after ‘Titanic,’ James Cameron is making a documentary about it

With 2017 marking the 20th anniversary of Titanic, director James Cameron appeared via video at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Tuesday to reveal he’ll be revisiting his Oscar-winning blockbuster in a new film for the National Geographic Channel.

The documentary, set to air later this year, will utilize new technology to examine some of the more crucial choices the Canadian-born director made during the making of the film, which remains the second-highest-grossing movie of all time following Cameron’s Avatar.

In addition, the film will follow Cameron as he and a team of experts visit a special Titanic exhibit on display at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

“When I wrote the film, and when I set out to direct it, I wanted every detail to be as accurate as I could make it, and every harrowing moment of the ship’s final hours accounted for,” said Cameron in a statement.

“I was creating a living history; I had to get it right out of respect for the many who died and for their legacy. But did I really get it right? Now, with National Geographic and with the latest research, science, and technology, I’m going to reassess.”

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with James on this documentary that will give an updated interpretation of what exactly happened to the Titanic on April 14th, 1912,” added NatGeo CEO Courteney Monroe.

Look for Titanic: 20th Anniversary to air on the National Geographic Channel in December.