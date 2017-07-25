Charges possible in connection with 2015 Shuswap police shooting

Crown counsel is considering whether to lay charges against a RCMP officer in connection with a July 2015 shooting involving the Salmon Arm RCMP that left one person with serious injuries.

In May, the Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) said it sent its “report to crown counsel for consideration of charges.”

The shooting took place after police were called to deal with a report of an armed robbery at a Sicamous gas station around 5:00 p.m. on July 3, 2015.

READ MORE: IIO looking for more witnesses to Shuswap police involved shooting

“The affected person fled the scene in a vehicle. He was subsequently located with the assistance of a police service dog. During the exchange with the affected person, officers challenged and subsequently shot the male. He was transported to hospital for treatment,” said the IIO in a media release shortly after the incident.

In July 2015 the IIO said a baseball bat was found at the scene.

The IIO investigates cases where police are involved and people are killed or seriously hurt.