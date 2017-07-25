Shuswap rail trail one step closer to reality

The dream of a rail trail connecting Sicamous, B.C. and Armstrong, B.C. is one step closer to reality.

After getting the needed borrowing approvals, two regional districts are able to take out loans to buy parts of a former CP Rail line.

Many have envisioned the property being turned into a recreational trail along with other parts of the former rail line already owned by the Splatsin First Nation.

READ MORE: Deal could mean Shuswap rail trail

The province, Columbia Shuswap Regional District and Regional District of North Okanagan are splitting the $6.5 million cost of the land purchase. Each government is paying $2.17 million.

In April, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District said it would need to borrow $1.8 million, while the Regional District of North Okanagan had expected to borrow its entire $2.17 million contribution.

Some hope a trail between Sicamous and Armstrong will ultimately be connected with the rail trial already in development between Coldstream and Kelowna.

“The successful public assent process for the CP rail corridor brings us one step closer to securing yet another section of trail, building on the CN rail corridor purchase between Coldstream and Kelowna,” said Juliette Cunningham, the vice chair of the Regional District of North Okanagan board.

“These trails will undoubtedly result in increased tourism activity, and be a tremendous asset to local residents.”

The regional districts got public approval to borrow the money through alternative approval processes. That process allows the borrowing to go ahead unless 10 per cent of voters sign a petition opposing the move.