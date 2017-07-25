Man killed in collision with tree on Peachland forestry road

A 53-year-old man is dead after the vehicle he was driving hit a tree.

The accident happened on the Brenda Mines Forest Service Road in the Peachland area Monday afternoon.

“Passersby with medical training, who were first to arrive on scene, are credited with calling 911 emergency, pulling the male from his vehicle and starting CPR,” stated Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“Sadly, despite the tireless efforts of the group of Good Samaritans and both the ground and airborne medical crews, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

After their initial investigation police believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.

RCMP are not releasing the man’s hometown as they continue to work to notify his next of kin.