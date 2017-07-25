Big rig crash on 402WB near Blue Water Bridge creates heavy delays in Sarnia

Lambton OPP have charged a 27-year-old man from St. Leonard, Quebec with careless driving after a dramatic crash in the westbound lanes of Highway 402 in Sarnia.

Officers responded to the highway west of Christina Street around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday. Once on scene, they say they discovered that a tractor-trailer had collided with a row of other big rigs that were waiting to cross the Blue Water Bridge into the United States.

RELATED: Fatal crash involving three tractor-trailers shuts down westbound 402 in Sarnia

A total of three transport trucks were involved and the investigation showed the trailer of the truck that initiated the crash flipped on its side spilling its contents.

The OPP says the truck drivers involved in the collision suffered minor injuries and were transported to hospital for treatment.

RELATED: 401 WB in Ingersoll reopens following crash involving Canadian Blood Services truck

Crews continue to work on the scene as they investigate and clear away the debris left behind by the crash.

Officers re-opened two of the westbound lanes at Highway 40 shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday but heavy delays are still anticipated.

Tuesday morning’s crash took place at the same location as a fatal chain reaction collision last Wednesday, July 19. That incident also involved three tractor-trailers with the driver of one dying in the collision.