News
July 19, 2017 4:09 pm
Updated: July 19, 2017 4:26 pm

Fatal crash involving three tractor-trailers shuts down westbound 402 in Sarnia

By Reporter  AM980
Ontario Provincial Police
A A

Provincial police have shut down all lanes of the westbound 402 in Sarnia following a fatal chain-reaction crash Wednesday involving three tractor-trailers.

Few details about the collision have been released, but police said it occurred along the westbound 402 near Christina Street at 12:10 p.m.

Hwy. 402 as seen from a traffic camera near Christina Street around 2:47 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Transportation

According to police, one tractor-trailer collided into the rear of a second tractor-trailer, which then collided into the rear of a third tractor-trailer. The second and third tractor-trailers had been waiting in a queue to cross the Blue Water Bridge into the United States, police said.

The driver of the first tractor-trailer was pronounced dead, while the drivers of the second and third tractor-trailers were not injured, police said. The identity of the deceased has not been released pending further investigation and notification of next of kin.

The closure stretches from Hwy. 40 to Christina Street.

Google Maps

Police have closed a 4.5-kilometre stretch of the westbound 402 in Sarnia running from Modeland Road (Hwy. 40) west to Christina Street.

The highway is expected to remain closed for at least six to eight hours for investigation and cleanup, said Lambton OPP Sgt. Tim Nys in a Periscope stream broadcast just after 2 p.m.

Detours are in place, and drivers traveling to Michigan via the Blue Water Bridge should expect delays crossing stateside.

“The OPP is asking that all traffic avoid the 402 Highway up to and including 40 Highway pending the completion of the investigation,” said police.

Commercial traffic is also being asked by police to avoid crossing into the U.S. to avoid unnecessary commercial traffic within the city.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Closure
Collision
Fatal Crash
Highway 402
hwy 402
Investigation
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
Sarnia

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News