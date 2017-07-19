Fatal crash involving three tractor-trailers shuts down westbound 402 in Sarnia

Provincial police have shut down all lanes of the westbound 402 in Sarnia following a fatal chain-reaction crash Wednesday involving three tractor-trailers.

Few details about the collision have been released, but police said it occurred along the westbound 402 near Christina Street at 12:10 p.m.

According to police, one tractor-trailer collided into the rear of a second tractor-trailer, which then collided into the rear of a third tractor-trailer. The second and third tractor-trailers had been waiting in a queue to cross the Blue Water Bridge into the United States, police said.

The driver of the first tractor-trailer was pronounced dead, while the drivers of the second and third tractor-trailers were not injured, police said. The identity of the deceased has not been released pending further investigation and notification of next of kin.

Police have closed a 4.5-kilometre stretch of the westbound 402 in Sarnia running from Modeland Road (Hwy. 40) west to Christina Street.

The highway is expected to remain closed for at least six to eight hours for investigation and cleanup, said Lambton OPP Sgt. Tim Nys in a Periscope stream broadcast just after 2 p.m.

Detours are in place, and drivers traveling to Michigan via the Blue Water Bridge should expect delays crossing stateside.

“The OPP is asking that all traffic avoid the 402 Highway up to and including 40 Highway pending the completion of the investigation,” said police.

Commercial traffic is also being asked by police to avoid crossing into the U.S. to avoid unnecessary commercial traffic within the city.