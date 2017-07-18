401 WB in Ingersoll reopens following crash involving Canadian Blood Services truck

The driver of a Canadian Blood Services truck was taken to hospital Tuesday morning following a crash on the 401 in Ingersoll.

Oxford County OPP say a Canadian Blood Services box truck collided with a transport truck at around 7:30 a.m.

Police say the box truck was travelling in the middle lane of the 401 westbound between Foldens Line and highway 19 when it struck the back of the transport truck, lost control, and struck the centre median.

Canadian Blood Services told AM980 the driver of the box truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

READ MORE: Motorcycle crash kills 17-year-old in Old South early Monday morning

OPP say it’s lucky no one was seriously injured.

“Luckily in the case we’ve had minor injuries,” said OPP Constable Stacey Culbert. “The driver of the Canadian Blood Services box truck was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. At this time we have no injuries for the other transport truck driver,” she said.

The collision cause significant traffic delays on the 401 westbound, as the highway was closed between Foldens Line and highway 19 for several hours. All lanes were reopened shortly before 11 a.m.

READ MORE: Motorcycle crash north of London sends driver to hospital with serious injuries

Canadian Blood Services confirmed the truck, which was seriously damaged in the collision, was carrying blood and plasma platelet products but noted the products were contained and no spillage occurred.

Officials said the contents are being disposed of, and replacement orders are currently en route to replenish the loss.

The organization added that with a national inventory, it is “capable of withstanding unfortunate incidents such as these, but the need for blood always remains.”

Police say the driver of the box truck, a 45-year-old London man, has been charged with careless driving.