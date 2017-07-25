Canada
July 25, 2017 10:40 am
Updated: July 25, 2017 10:43 am

Donation to Saskatoon Food Bank means more milk for kids

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Saskatoon Food Bank’s milk program gets boost for the rest of the summer from SaskMilk.

Dayne Winter / Global News
The Saskatoon Food Bank is getting a boost from SaskMilk at a time when usage at the food bank is increasing.

For the rest of the summer, SaskMilk will match the food bank’s milk for children program, which provides one litre of milk to families with children under the age of 17.

The SaskMilk donation will double that amount to two litres.

Saskatoon Food Bank executive director Laurie O’Connor said the donation couldn’t have come at a better time.

“As children are no longer in school and accessing student meal programs, we understand that it may be difficult for families living in poverty to provide fresh milk for their children,” O’Connor said.

“We know it’s not always as easy as opening up the fridge and grabbing a glass of milk.”

SaskMilk communications manager Joy Smith said milk producers in the province want to do their part to help food banks.

“The summer is the perfect time for us to supplement that milk consumption for kids and make sure they’re getting enough milk,” Smith said.

The Saskatoon Food Bank relies solely on the public for funds to run its milk programs, which costs over $150,000 yearly to operate.

