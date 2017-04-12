Record number of people using Saskatoon Food Bank

More people than ever before are reaching out to the Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre, struggling to make ends meet.

In March, 22,000 people came to the food bank seeking help, a new single monthly record.

The Saskatoon Blades, together with PotashCorp, delivered a nearly $7,000 dollar donation on Tuesday, the result of the “I Love Saskatchewan” themed game earlier this season, that included a jersey auction.

Laurie O’Connor, the food bank’s executive director, hopes this will inspire the community to give more, especially during the upcoming city-wide food drive on May 6.

“We are definitely struggling to ensure that we have two to three days worth of nutritious food in people’s food baskets,” O’Connor said.

“You know we’re shocked and dismayed to see so many people coming through our doors, still 45 per cent of those people are children. You know, we need to do better for everyone in our community.”

O’Connor added that the record use is a “reflection of the economy” and the struggles people are facing.

She hopes the upcoming food drive will help build up their supply heading into the summer months.