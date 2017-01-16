Over $2M raised for Saskatchewan food banks during holiday drive

A holiday campaign to help Saskatchewan food banks was an overwhelming success.

People and organizations from around the province donated $1.64 million during the December campaign, with PotashCorp matching the first $500,000 in donation, for a total of $2.14 million.

The money raised was used to keep food banks well-stocked during the holiday season and helped provide food hampers.

“Food banks do important work year-round, helping make sure people have access to the healthy food they need,” PotashCorp president and CEO Jochen Tilk said in a statement.

“But we know there is always additional demand for the holidays. We were happy to see that our matching gift inspired so many individuals and organizations to make a contribution during a busy month.”

Laurie O’Connor, the executive director of the Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre, said they are grateful so many stepped forward to help those who are struggling.

“Here in Saskatoon, we were certainly feeling concerned as we headed into our major fund-raising season because we know times are tough for a lot of people,” O’Connor said.

The number of people using food banks in the province has increase by 17.5 per cent since March 2015, from 26,727 to 31,395, with children making up 45.6 per cent of users.

Since the campaign started in 2010, nearly $17.5 million has been raised for Saskatchewan food banks, with PotashCorp contributing $6.5 million.

