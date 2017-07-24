Injured man, blood trail leads Edmonton police to 4 persons of interest

Edmonton police were called to 74 Street and Lakewood Road NW just after 3 p.m. Monday and found a man with “significant injuries” on the corner.

“He had a stab wound to his chest and another wound to his facial area,” Staff Sgt. Dana Donald said. “He was transported to hospital and he’s being examined by doctors.”

There was a heightened police presence in the Mill Woods neighbourhood as officers tried to find out more about the stabbing.

“A blood trail let to a residence on Lakewood Road NW,” Donald said. “Our investigations have led to this residence and it’s an active investigation at this time.”

Four people were taken into custody. Police describe them as “people of interest.”