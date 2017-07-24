Injured man, blood trail leads Edmonton police to 4 persons of interest
Edmonton police were called to 74 Street and Lakewood Road NW just after 3 p.m. Monday and found a man with “significant injuries” on the corner.
“He had a stab wound to his chest and another wound to his facial area,” Staff Sgt. Dana Donald said. “He was transported to hospital and he’s being examined by doctors.”
There was a heightened police presence in the Mill Woods neighbourhood as officers tried to find out more about the stabbing.
“A blood trail let to a residence on Lakewood Road NW,” Donald said. “Our investigations have led to this residence and it’s an active investigation at this time.”
Four people were taken into custody. Police describe them as “people of interest.”
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.