City of Vernon sued in tax issue with local golf course owner

The owner of The Rise golf course and residential development in Vernon is suing the city alleging negligent misrepresentation in a tax dispute.

Rencor Investments Ltd. claims city officials misrepresented the property tax load for the bankrupt development in 2014 when Rencor bought it in a foreclosure proceeding.

The company claims the alleged error in the Local Service Area tax rate, for water reclamation infrastructure, resulted in annual taxes almost tripling to nearly $100,000.

The lawsuit also claims total outstanding property taxes jumped from zero to almost $190,000.

Rencor claims as a result of the city’s alleged misrepresentations, it paid too much for the bankrupt development and suffers ongoing increased tax liabilities.

It’s seeking unspecified financial compensation.