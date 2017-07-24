Toronto woman opens front-yard pantry for community to share food items

The idea of swapping books as part of the popular Little Free Library movement isn’t a new idea, but Melissa Castanheira has created a spin-off Little Free Pantry to help feed the community.

“I saw a video a couple of years ago on the internet about a kid with his family and they started this little pantry and I was very inspired by it,” Castanheira told Global News.

Castanheira decided to put up a little white house of her own last week and filled it with items like soap and canned soup. She said she wants people living in near St. Clair Avenue West and Oakwood Avenue to come by and drop items off. Castanheira said people are also able to take items they need.

“You can come here and help yourself for something that you need two or three days before the paycheque. You can put food on the table or shower gel for your kids,” she said.

“All of the neighbourhood is welcome. All of Toronto as well… we would be very happy if people would come and help for sure.”

Castanheira said she understands how difficult it can be living paycheque to paycheque and that’s why she wanted to help give back to her community.

“When I was in college, I was working part time on the weekends and I was having a hard time getting through to the next paycheque,” she said.

“What happened in my life inspired me to help people.”

Since the small, white pantry was put up, items have been slowly dropped off.

“It’s a really good thing they are doing,” Donna Walters, a nearby resident, said.

“Anything I can do to help, I will do it.”

The Little Free Pantry can be found on Cedric Avenue.