Okotoks elementary students build ‘Little Free Pantries’

Like so many young Albertans, Grade 6 students at Westmount School in Okotoks enjoy coming across roadside “Little Free Libraries” in their neighbourhoods.

“You just go and take a book and it kind of brings the community together,” student Brooklyn Brown said.

READ MORE: ‘Everyone is going to come here’: Calgary boys surprised with new Little Free Library

And now she and her fellow students are hoping to bring people together with something similar.

“We’re calling these ‘Little Free Pantries,'” student Danielle Linkletter said.

The class has spent the past few weeks building and painting three of the little pantries.

Instead of books, people will stock the shelves with non-perishable food items.

“We’re trying to make this a take-what-you-need, leave-what-you-can kind of community where everyone can help one another out,” student Brooklyn Wegener said.

“We thought it would be a good idea because sometimes kids will show up to school without a lunch.”

“If a mom might not want to go to a food bank because she’ll feel embarrassed, we want these pantries to help them,” student Teran Parmar said.

“It’s neighbours helping neighbours,” student Liv Baker said. “It’s bringing the community closer together.”