New affordable housing project under construction in Pleasant Hill

A new affordable housing project that supports hard-to-house families and individuals in Saskatoon is under construction.

The townhouse complex in the 200-block of Avenue O South will consist of eight one-bedroom units, 10 three-bedroom units and eight four-bedroom units.

“This project will provide 26 safe, quality homes for people in this community who have complex needs and are not able to maintain housing without support services,” Saskatchewan Social Services Minister Tina Beaudry-Mellor said in a press release.

The federal and provincial governments are jointly contributing up to $3.19 million toward the rental-housing project in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.

The City of Saskatoon will provide $557,000 in funding plus additional incentives while Quint Development Corporation is contributing around $1.7 million.

“Quint’s affordable housing program is expanding in order to meet the growing need for larger family-sized safe and affordable rental housing in Saskatoon,” Joy Crawford, chair of Quint’s board of directors, said in a press release.

“In addition, this infill development will significantly improve the aging housing stock in Pleasant Hill and help strengthen and revitalize the neighbourhood.”

Quint’s mission is to enhance the economic and social well-being of west side core neighbourhoods in Saskatoon. The non-profit organization operates 68 affordable housing units and also provides services focused on stabilizing low-income families.