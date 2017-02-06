New affordable housing project for seniors officially opens in Warman, Sask.

Government officials were in Warman, Sask., on Monday to celebrate the official opening of a new affordable rental housing project for seniors.

North View Mennonite Haven will add 72 homes to the city north of Saskatoon.

“The facility offers various affordable options to our seniors who want to remain close to their family and friends,” Warman mayor Mayor Sheryl Spence said.

“Our seniors are a part of our past, part of our present and will continue to be part of Warman’s vibrant and exciting future as we move ahead.”

Officials said the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan are jointly contributing $800,000 toward 20 affordable rental bachelor units.

The project is connected to an existing seniors’ home, which includes 32 market rental units and 20 life-lease units.

“This expansion means so much to our seniors,” Jim Wiebe, Warman Mennonite Special Care Home Inc. administrator, said.

“I get phone calls every week from a family needing a place for their loved one. It is so good to be able to say ‘yes, we can help.’”

This project is supported by $100,000 from the City of Warman. The $15.3 million-balance will be provided by the owner, Warman Mennonite Special Care Home Inc.