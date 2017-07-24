Thieves don Donald Trump masks in Hollywood-inspired bank machine heist

Two brothers suspected of robbing dozens of cash machines near the northern city of Turin while disguised in masks depicting U.S. President Donald Trump have been arrested, Italian police said on Monday.

The stunt evokes the 1991 film Point Break starring Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze, in which a gang of surfers don masks of ex-U.S. presidents while robbing banks.

But in a statement, police said the brothers had been inspired by a different film, The Jackal, whose protagonist played by Bruce Willis changes the colour of his car because police are in pursuit. The two brothers painted their white Mercedes black, police said in a statement.

READ MORE: Video shows woman being robbed at ATM, witness continues to withdraw money

The brothers, aged 26 and 30, are suspected of having targeted cash machines near the northern Italian city of Turin.

In closed circuit footage of one of the robberies, one of the robbers in a Trump mask is seen covering the surveillance cameras in the lobby of a bank and planting an explosive in the cash dispenser. He then ducks around a corner after lighting the fuse, just before a violent blast.