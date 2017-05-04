Crime
May 4, 2017 11:35 am

Video shows woman being robbed at ATM, witness continues to withdraw money

By Online Video Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: An elderly Florida woman is robbed at a Florida bank while witnesses look on.

A A

Security cameras at a Florida bank recorded an elderly woman with mobility issues trying to fight off a robber on Monday, while witnesses looked on.

READ MORE: Man arrested for N.B. bank robbery admits to committing 5 more

Tampa police released the surveillance video showing a man standing in line to use the ATM, when he suddenly attacked the woman.

Story continues below

“Once I got my money out, he was standing behind me,” Aimee Ross told WFLA. “He went [expletive], give me your money and (he) went to grab it … and pried my hands open.”

READ MORE: Two men sought after armed robbery at a Saskatoon bank

The video shows a woman at another bank machine step out of the way and watch as the man mugs Ross, before returning to the machine to finish her transaction.

Ross said a bank teller also failed to take any action to prevent the robbery.

“They were just standing around,” Ross said. “I said, ‘He’s robbing me, he’s robbing me,’ and nobody was doing nothing.”

READ MORE: Man arrested after Jasper bank robbery and cable van carjacking

The man ran off with the money, leaving Ross bruised and without the funds to pay her bills.

Cameras were able to record a clear image of the suspect’s face, and police are offering a $3,000 reward in hopes someone will recognize him.

“Turn yourself in. Be a man,” Ross said. “Turn yourself in, if you’re a man.”

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Aimee Ross
Amscot
Amscot robbery
ATM robbery
Bank Robbery
Bank robbery video
Crime
Florida
Robbery
Tampa Bay

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News