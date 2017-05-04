Video shows woman being robbed at ATM, witness continues to withdraw money

Security cameras at a Florida bank recorded an elderly woman with mobility issues trying to fight off a robber on Monday, while witnesses looked on.

Tampa police released the surveillance video showing a man standing in line to use the ATM, when he suddenly attacked the woman.

“Once I got my money out, he was standing behind me,” Aimee Ross told WFLA. “He went [expletive], give me your money and (he) went to grab it … and pried my hands open.”

The video shows a woman at another bank machine step out of the way and watch as the man mugs Ross, before returning to the machine to finish her transaction.

Ross said a bank teller also failed to take any action to prevent the robbery.

“They were just standing around,” Ross said. “I said, ‘He’s robbing me, he’s robbing me,’ and nobody was doing nothing.”

The man ran off with the money, leaving Ross bruised and without the funds to pay her bills.

Cameras were able to record a clear image of the suspect’s face, and police are offering a $3,000 reward in hopes someone will recognize him.

“Turn yourself in. Be a man,” Ross said. “Turn yourself in, if you’re a man.”