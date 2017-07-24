‘We just got the file,’ B.C. Housing Minister on next steps

Newly appointed Housing Minister joined Jon McComb on CKNW to talk about what’s next on her agenda.

However, Selina Robinson said there’s no clear timeline yet on how the BC NDP will be tackling the housing crisis in the province.

LISTEN: Selina Robinson joins Jon McComb



“I would love to be able to do that, but we just got the file,” said Robinson.

“I am just sitting [down] with my staff, we are going to be identifying a plan, and when we have a plan, we’ll be sure to let you know when we have some announcements.”

As to what the government’s priority is, she said “…it’s all important.”

Adding that they will be looking at the effectiveness of existing housing initiatives, as well as proposals currently on the table.

Along with promising to build 114,000 affordable housing units over the next decade, the NDP also pledged to introduce a two per cent speculation tax and bring in a $400 a year renters rebate.