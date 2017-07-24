Verdict in decades-long B.C. polygamy case expected Monday

A decades-long polygamy case in B.C. is expected to come to an end on Monday.

A verdict is expected in the polygamy trial of Winston Blackmore and James Oler.

They were once bishops in the isolated community of Bountiful, and are accused of having multiple wives.

Blackmore is alleged to have married 24 women in the practice of “celestial” marriage, while the trial earlier this year heard that James Oler has five wives.

There have been several failed attempts at charging Blackmore in the past due to vague laws surrounding polygamy.

The B.C. Supreme Court ruled in 2011 that laws banning the practice were legal.

The mainstream Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which is based in Utah, officially renounced polygamy in the late 19th century and disputes the fundamentalist group’s connection to Mormonism.