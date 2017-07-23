Man dead after evening shooting in Malvern

A man in his 20s is dead after a shooting in Malvern on Sunday evening, Toronto Police have confirmed.

Multiple people reported hearing gunshots near Empringham Drive and McLevin Avenue around 6:45 p.m.

Officers arrived and found the man without vital signs. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Update: victim, man in his 20s has been pronounced dead at the scene. @TPSHomicide team has now taken over the investigation. #GO1323827^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) July 24, 2017

Police haven’t released information about any suspects.

The shooting comes less than 24 hours after two men were killed in another shooting at a backyard birthday party, also in Malvern and less than a kilometre away from the scene of the evening incident.