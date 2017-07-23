Crime
July 23, 2017 9:03 pm
Updated: July 23, 2017 9:27 pm

Man dead after evening shooting in Malvern

A man in his 20s is dead after a shooting in Malvern on Sunday evening, Toronto Police have confirmed.

Multiple people reported hearing gunshots near Empringham Drive and McLevin Avenue around 6:45 p.m.

Officers arrived and found the man without vital signs. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police haven’t released information about any suspects.

The shooting comes less than 24 hours after two men were killed in another shooting at a backyard birthday party, also in Malvern and less than a kilometre away from the scene of the evening incident.

