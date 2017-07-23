Toronto Police investigating several overnight shootings in Scarborough
Toronto Police are investigating two separate shootings in Scarborough.
In the first incident, a triple shooting took place around 1:15 a.m.at Gennela Square and Morningview Trail near Morningside and Sheppard Avenues, where two men were pronounced dead at the scene.
There was also a woman in her 20s, who was shot and seriously injured. Paramedics say she is now listed in critical condition at a local trauma centre.
The second incident happened inside a bar around 2:30 a.m. at McGradies Tap and Grill near Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road, where at least five people were shot.
Officers say the victims all appear to be dealing with minor injuries.
There is no word on suspects in either case.
