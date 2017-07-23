Toronto Police investigating several overnight shootings in Scarborough

Toronto Police are investigating two separate shootings in Scarborough.

In the first incident, a triple shooting took place around 1:15 a.m.at Gennela Square and Morningview Trail near Morningside and Sheppard Avenues, where two men were pronounced dead at the scene.

There was also a woman in her 20s, who was shot and seriously injured. Paramedics say she is now listed in critical condition at a local trauma centre.

Shooting: Gennela Sq/ Morningview Trl…reports that 3 people have been shot. Units are OS. Updates to follow. #GO1319697 ^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) July 23, 2017

Update: 1 female vic has been taken to hosp with serious injs. 2 male victims without vital signs are at the scene. #GO1319697 ^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) July 23, 2017

The second incident happened inside a bar around 2:30 a.m. at McGradies Tap and Grill near Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road, where at least five people were shot.

Officers say the victims all appear to be dealing with minor injuries.

There is no word on suspects in either case.

Several people shot at McGradies Tap & Grill at Victoria Park Av & Ellesmere Rd. Ambulances still arriving. @TPFFA @TorontoMedics pic.twitter.com/cTGOEi5l5v — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) July 23, 2017