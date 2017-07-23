5 men in hospital after shooting at Scarborough bar

Five men ended up in hospital after a shooting at a bar in Scarborough early Sunday.

Toronto police said officers responded to a call about shots fired around 2:30 a.m. at McGradie’s Tap & Grill, near Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road.

Paramedics transferred three men, a man in his 60s and a man in his 20s with critical injuries and a man in his 30s with serious injuries to a trauma centre.

Two other victims made their own way to the hospital, according to police.

No suspect information is available at this time.