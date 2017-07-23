Crime
July 23, 2017 11:07 am
Updated: July 23, 2017 11:55 am

5 men in hospital after shooting at Scarborough bar

By Web Writer  Global News

WATCH: Paramedics rushed three men while two others made their own way to hospital after a shooting at McGradie’s Tap & Grill near Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road in Scarborough early Sunday morning. Police are still investigating into the cause of the shooting.

A A

Five men ended up in hospital after a shooting at a bar in Scarborough early Sunday.

Toronto police said officers responded to a call about shots fired around 2:30 a.m. at McGradie’s Tap & Grill, near Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road.

Paramedics transferred three men, a man in his 60s and a man in his 20s with critical injuries and a man in his 30s with serious injuries to a trauma centre.

Two other victims made their own way to the hospital, according to police.

No suspect information is available at this time.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
McGradies Tap & Grill
scarborough shooting
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News