Plane crashes north of Sudbury, pilot and his dog unharmed

SUDBURY, Ont. – Police say they’ve located a plane that crashed north of Sudbury, Ont., late Sunday afternoon.

They say the pilot and his canine companion are in good health. Sudbury police say the pilot was taken to hospital as a precaution.

They say search and rescue aircraft and crews from Canadian Forces Base Trenton, firefighters and paramedics assisted in the search for the aircraft.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen the aircraft to contact police.