Canada
July 23, 2017 7:19 pm
Updated: July 23, 2017 7:32 pm

Plane crashes north of Sudbury, pilot and his dog unharmed

By Staff The Canadian Press
The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon
A A

SUDBURY, Ont. – Police say they’ve located a plane that crashed north of Sudbury, Ont., late Sunday afternoon.

They say the pilot and his canine companion are in good health. Sudbury police say the pilot was taken to hospital as a precaution.

READ MORE: Crop duster plane crashes north of Aberdeen, Sask.

They say search and rescue aircraft and crews from Canadian Forces Base Trenton, firefighters and paramedics assisted in the search for the aircraft.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen the aircraft to contact police.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Ontario Plane Crash
Plane Crash
Plane Crashes
Sudbury
Sudbury plane crash
sudbury plane crash dog

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News