Canada
July 16, 2017 9:05 pm
Updated: July 16, 2017 9:11 pm

Crop duster plane crashes north of Aberdeen, Sask.

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Saskatchewan RCMP say an aircraft crashed at a rural location north of Aberdeen this weekend.

File / Global News
A A

Saskatoon RCMP say an aircraft crashed at a rural location north of Aberdeen, Sask., on Saturday afternoon.

The 25-year-old pilot and lone passenger of a crop duster received non-life-threatening injuries. Both were transported by STARS for treatment.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan man dies in plane crash near Sylvan Lake

RCMP, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada and Occupational Health and Safety are jointly investigating the crash.

Aderdeen is approximately 35 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Aberdeen
Aberdeen Saskatchewan
Aircraft
Aircraft Crash
Crop Duster
Occupational Health and Safety
Plane Crash
Sask RCMP
Saskatoon RCMP
STARS
Transportation Safety Board of Canada

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News