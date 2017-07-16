Crop duster plane crashes north of Aberdeen, Sask.

Saskatoon RCMP say an aircraft crashed at a rural location north of Aberdeen, Sask., on Saturday afternoon.

The 25-year-old pilot and lone passenger of a crop duster received non-life-threatening injuries. Both were transported by STARS for treatment.

RCMP, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada and Occupational Health and Safety are jointly investigating the crash.

Aderdeen is approximately 35 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.