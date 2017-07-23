Woman airlifted to hospital after single-vehicle rollover on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga

A 28-year-old woman has been taken to hospital by air ambulance after a single-vehicle rollover on Hwy. 403, just east of Erin Mills Parkway in Mississauga on Saturday afternoon.

Peel paramedics said before emergency crews arrived on scene, multiple civilians stepped in to assist, helping to hold up the unstable vehicle.

Paramedics said the woman was trapped for 30 to 40 minutes. She was taken to hospital with serious injuries but is said to be in stable condition.

A child was also in the vehicle but only suffered minor injuries, according to paramedics.

All eastbound lanes at Winston Churchill were closed but have since been reopened. All westbound lanes at Mavis Road remain closed.

