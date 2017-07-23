Missing Saskatchewan Hospital patient sought by RCMP

Battlefords RCMP are asking the public for help in locating a patient from Saskatchewan Hospital.

Gordon Merrick, 55, walked away from the mental health facility in North Battleford at around 8 p.m. CT on Friday. He did not return from a scheduled 30-minute absence.

RCMP said they do not have reason to believe Merrick poses a direct threat to the general public at this time, but note he should not be approached.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police trying to locate missing man Ryan Giesbrecht

He was last seen on the east side of North Battleford near Highway 16.

Police said Merrick may have begun hitchhiking to Regina in an attempt to visit family.

He is described as First Nations, approximately five-foot eight, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He has a goatee and wears eyeglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or their local police service.