Share your vision for Thames River at Inspiration Fest

Londoners have the opportunity to share their vision for the Thames River in advance of the consultation phase of the One River Environmental Assessment.

To kick-off the engagement process, the One River project team will be at InspirationFest on Sunday, July 23 from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

The plan’s area of focus will be the Thames River from the Boler Road Bridge to the Forks of the Thames and Harris Park, according to a statement.

The plan will address infrastructure needs and involve community ideas for changes and improvements it would like to see.

“We’re developing a long-term strategy for the Thames River for future generations,” said Kelly Scherr, Managing Director, Environmental and Engineering Services and City Engineer.

“The feedback we’re looking to collect from Londoners at this stage will help set the tone as we move forward with this project.”

The Environmental Assessment will incorporate current plans, partnerships and studies, including Back to the River, the Pollution Prevention and Control Plan, the Thames River Clear Water Revival, the London Plan, and the Thames Valley Corridor Action Plan.

Londoners are encouraged to give further feedback during the remaining week of July and the month of August.

A formal Public Information Centre 1 meeting to gather additional input will be held in the fall of 2017. More information is available at getinvolved.london.ca/OneRiver.