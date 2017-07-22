Edmonton man says Lady Gaga helped him recover from stroke, hopes to meet her

Evan Mudryk was only 20 years old when he suffered a stroke.

In 2010, the University of Alberta student was at a pub in downtown Edmonton with some friends when the stroke began.

“I was downstairs washing my hands and feeling okay. I then walked to ask [for] more beer. I was drooling at times. My speech [was] almost gone,” he said.

“I didn’t feel the right side of my face at all.”

Mudryk suffers from a condition called Arteriovenous Malformation, which is when abnormal blood vessels tangle in the brain. In his case, bleeding in the brain led to the stroke. He ended up spending 10 days in hospital in a coma.

“You get the phone call at two in the morning that something horrible has happened – that your son is really sick,” his mother Debra Mudryk said.

“I think you’re in shock. You just don’t know what to think.”

The university student, who had been pursuing a degree in English, soon found himself unable to walk and unable to speak.

But, in the midst of those dark times, Mudryk found strength through an unlikely source: popstar Lady Gaga. His favourite songs include Paparazzi, Edge of Glory and Bad Romance.

READ MORE: Lady Gaga bringing Joanne World Tour to Edmonton

The family’s love affair with Lady Gaga started several years before the stroke.

Mudryk, an arts and entertainment editor of the university newspaper, introduced the music to his mother. His father and twin brother became fans not long after.

The entire family went to Las Vegas several years ago where Mudryk saw Lady Gaga perform two days in a row. Mudryk also has a large collection of Lady Gaga books, magazines, records and CDs; he even has a toothbrush that plays Lady Gaga music.

“[She’s] very creative with her costumes, her sets. She puts so much energy into her performances and videos and her albums. I was really, really taken with that,” Debra said.

But it was only when Evan was in the hospital after his stroke that Debra realized just how much the pop superstar meant to her son.

“[When he was in the coma], his brother brought [a] Lady Gaga towel to the hospital, wrapped him up in it, played Lady Gaga music into the wee hours of the night and talked to him,” she said.

“The doctors and nurses, they wanted to know a little about him. What were his like and interests. I guess that’s how they get a bit of a connection when they’re talking to him. That’s when I really realized how powerful Lady Gaga was a part of his life.”

RELATED: ‘Blinged-out’ 86-year-old among Lady Gaga’s biggest fans

When Mudryk woke from his coma, Lady Gaga was not far from his mind.

“He was trying to reach for [my friend’s] phone. She gave it to him. He quickly found Lady Gaga music. We’re going, ‘how did he do that?’ Somehow he managed to find her music. We went, ‘Evan’s still there,” Debra said.

Mudryk ultimately spent months in hospital undergoing speech and physical therapy. A constant source of strength through all that was Lady Gaga music.

“It speaks to me – to push even more. To be strong and to be brave and just keep on doing more therapy and more speech [therapy],” he said.

“I adore her and I was obsessed with her and the music. A few times I cried [during dark periods.] It’s tough but I’m still happy and wishful.”

The now 27-year-old has come a long way in the last seven years. He can now walk without an aid, he drives using an adapted vehicle and his speech has vastly improved since 2010. He has also re-enrolled at the University of Alberta to finish his English degree with a minor in creative writing.

He has one goal he would like to cross off his list: meeting Lady Gaga in person. Mudryk has tickets to her concert next month at Rogers Place and wants nothing more than to share his story with her.

“The beginning of the first single Born This Way. It’s actually perfect. I was born this [way] genetically. It’s [a] birth defect,” he said.

Mother Debra is grateful for the power of the pop star’s music.

“From Day 1, I think the whole Lady Gaga thing is what carried him through. Her messages of acceptance — of whatever race you are, whatever religion you are, whether you have a disability of not – the power of her message, I think, has helped him to be more communicative and more accepting of others and to try harder.”

Mudryk has launched a Facebook page in hopes of catching the attention of Lady Gaga, and he is already preparing to what to say to her if he gets the chance.

“It’s a long, long process – my stroke. But you are an inspiration.”

“Thank you Mother Monster. It’s been a swell time. I love your music.”