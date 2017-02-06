Lady Gaga bringing “Joanne” world tour to Edmonton

Pop music superstar Lady Gaga is coming to Edmonton this summer. She will perform at Rogers Place on Thursday, Aug. 3 as part of her Joanne World Tour, which kicks off two days beforehand in Vancouver.

Tickets for the concert in Edmonton will go on sale on Monday Feb. 13th at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Pre-sales begin this Wednesday. Live Nation said there will be a limit of 8 tickets per transaction for all first day sales.

The Grammy and Golden Globe winner and Academy Award-nominated artist is one of the best-selling musicians of all time. The larger-than-life Gaga announced the tour one day after a showstopping Superbowl 2017 halftime show performance.

Her fifth studio album “Joanne” was recently released and debuted at number one on the Billboard Top 200, marking her 4th consecutive number one album.