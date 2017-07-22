Crash involving transport truck and motorcycle sends 2 to hospital, shuts down eastbound 401 near Dorchester

All eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401 were closed Saturday morning just east of London after a two-vehicle crash involving a transport truck and motorcycle sent two people to hospital, one in critical condition.

Middlesex OPP said the crash happened on the highway just west of the Elgin Road interchange around 10:40 a.m.

Both patients transported to hospital were on the motorcycle at the time of the crash, an official with Middlesex-London EMS said. The motorcycle’s male driver was transported in serious condition, while the motorcycle’s female passenger was transported in critical condition, the official said.

No other information has been released by provincial police as the investigation is in its early stages.

The closure snarled traffic on the eastbound lanes, creating delays of about an hour that stretched as far back as Highbury Avenue.

All lanes of the eastbound 401 remained closed from Dorchester Road and Elgin Road as of 12:20 p.m. It’s not yet known when the roadway will reopen.