Trump’s legal team undergoes major shakeup amid heated Russia probe

U.S. President Donald Trump‘s legal team is undergoing a significant shakeup.

The changes came to light Thursday, just a day after Trump’s interview with The New York Times, where he spoke openly about special counsel Robert Mueller‘s Russia investigation.

Marc Kasowitz, the president’s top personal lawyer who has been involved in the Russia probe, is reportedly stepping aside.

Attorneys John Dowd and Jay Sekulow are expected to step up their roles on the president’s outside legal team. According to CNN, their interactions with the president are protected under attorney-client privilege because they are not affiliated with the White House.

The legal team’s spokesman, Mark Corallo, has also resigned, according to Politico. Sources told the news website that Corallo had grown frustrated with how the team operated, and quit just two months after starting the job.

The news comes as Mueller’s probe into election meddling appears likely to include some of the Trump family’s business ties. In Wednesday’s New York Times interview, Trump said he has warned Mueller that it would be a “violation” if he investigated his family’s financial situation.

The president — who has become increasingly frustrated with investigations — is reportedly aligning his legal team to evaluate potential conflicts of interests among members of Mueller’s team.

A conflict of interest among his team would undermine the Russia investigation.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump has no intention of firing Mueller “at this time.”

Huckabee Sanders did not rule out doing so in the future. She added that Mueller’s investigations should stick to election meddling “and nothing beyond that.”

However, Mueller’s mandate in overseeing the federal probe is broad. He is authorized to investigate Russia’s election interference, any potential Trump campaign ties and any matters that stem from those inquiries.

— With files from The Associated Press