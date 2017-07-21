Fire breaks out at west Edmonton apartment building

Residents of a west Edmonton apartment building were forced from their homes around 5:45 a.m. Friday, when a fire broke out in the four-story building.

Fire crews were called to Cambrian Place, a Boardwalk Rental Communities’ building just off 178 Street and 64 Avenue in the Callingwood area.

Edmonton Fire Rescue said the fire began in a fourth floor suite, and spread into the attic of the building. As of 6:30 a.m., the fire in the top-floor suite was under control, but crews were still working on the attic.

The building has about 25 units, made up of one, two and three-bedroom units.

This was the second time firefighters were called to the building on Friday. Around 1:30 a.m., crews were called for what was thought to be a minor incident. It’s not known if the same suite was involved in both calls.

As of publishing, the fire was still being fought. Global News has a crew on scene.

Back in February, fire ravaged another Boardwalk apartment building just a few blocks east. Fire investigators determined the Westridge Estates B apartment complex fire was arson.

