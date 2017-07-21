Canada
July 21, 2017 8:43 am
Updated: July 21, 2017 8:52 am

Fire breaks out at west Edmonton apartment building

By Online Journalist  Global News

Edmonton Fire Rescue crews working on an apartment fire at Cambrian Place (17715 64 Ave.) in west Edmonton. July 21, 2017.

Julia Wong, Global News
Residents of a west Edmonton apartment building were forced from their homes around 5:45 a.m. Friday, when a fire broke out in the four-story building.

Fire crews were called to Cambrian Place, a Boardwalk Rental Communities’ building just off 178 Street and 64 Avenue in the Callingwood area.

Edmonton Fire Rescue said the fire began in a fourth floor suite, and spread into the attic of the building. As of 6:30 a.m., the fire in the top-floor suite was under control, but crews were still working on the attic.

The building has about 25 units, made up of one, two and three-bedroom units.

This was the second time firefighters were called to the building on Friday. Around 1:30 a.m., crews were called for what was thought to be a minor incident. It’s not known if the same suite was involved in both calls.

As of publishing, the fire was still being fought. Global News has a crew on scene.

Back in February, fire ravaged another Boardwalk apartment building just a few blocks east. Fire investigators determined the Westridge Estates B apartment complex fire was arson.

READ MORE: $5.5M fire at west Edmonton apartment complex was arson

— More to come…

