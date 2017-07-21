Langara College on lockdown, people on campus told to ‘lock the doors’

Langara College is on lockdown, but the precise reason why isn’t clear yet.

Just after 9 p.m., the college sent out a Tweet telling people on campus to “stay where you are” and lock the doors.

If you're on campus, please stay where you are and locked the doors. The Vancouver Police are investigating and trying to learn more. — Langara College (@langaracollege) July 21, 2017

There is a lockdown on campus. Please stay where you are and lock the doors as the VPD are on the way to learn more. — Langara College (@langaracollege) July 21, 2017

The college said police are investigating and trying to learn more.

Security with the college confirmed to CKNW that the campus is on lockdown. They confirmed police were involved but wouldn’t say why.

Security at Langara College confirm school is under lockdown. Security says police involved but won't say why. Details slim at this point. — Emily Lazatin (@EmilyLazatin980) July 21, 2017

