July 21, 2017 12:12 am

Langara College on lockdown, people on campus told to ‘lock the doors’

By National Online Journalist  Global News

The library at Langara College in Vancouver, B.C., Canada.

Douglas Williams/the Canadian Press
Langara College is on lockdown, but the precise reason why isn’t clear yet.

Just after 9 p.m., the college sent out a Tweet telling people on campus to “stay where you are” and lock the doors.

The college said police are investigating and trying to learn more.

Security with the college confirmed to CKNW that the campus is on lockdown. They confirmed police were involved but wouldn’t say why.

More to come.

