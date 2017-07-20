Rash of break-ins in Garneau and Old Strathcona leads to police warning

It’s been a tough summer for residents of two south Edmonton neighbourhoods, according to Edmonton police.

Garneau and Old Strathcona have been hit especially hard when it comes vehicle-related thefts, prompting police to issue a reminder about locking vehicles and garages.

Between June 1 and July 19, officers have investigated 31 complaints of thieves stealing valuables from vehicles parked on streets and in garages.

Several of those thefts occurred after the owner had left the vehicle unlocked, or left the keys inside.

Eight vehicles were stolen during the same six-week period.

Police are also reminding residents, especially in those neighbourhoods, to not leave garage remotes inside vehicles. Doing so provides “thieves with direct access to your garage and possibly your house if the inside door to the residence is left unlocked,” according to a release sent Thursday afternoon.

Police tips to prevent vehicle theft:

Do not leave your vehicle running

Police say a vehicle should never “under any cicumstances” be left running with the key in the ignition.

No spare keys

Do not leave any spare keys inside your vehicle. Police say thieves look for spare keys and know the regular hiding spots to find them.

Lock your vehicle

Be sure every aspect of your car is locked when you leave it. Double check doors, windows and the sun roof are shut. Whenever possible, leave your vehicle in a locked garage and be sure to lock it.

Be aware of where you park

Whenever possible, park in a parking lot with the following:

Security cameras

Security guards

Someone working at an entrance/exit booth

A gated parking lot with a pass to get in and out

A well-lit area

A busy lot with people coming and going

Use a steering wheel locking device

Do not leave items in your vehicle

Theives will be attracted to your car if personal items are left in plain sight. Never leave anything inside your car including: loose change, cellphones, CDs, cameras, clothing, sunglasses, cigarettes and lighters.

Install a remote starter

Remote starters are designed to shut off if someone attempts to drive the vehicle without a key.