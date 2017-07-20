Man hit and killed by vehicle near Okotoks

One man was killed after being hit by a vehicle west of Okotoks, Alta., on Wednesday.

RCMP said it happened on Big Rock Trail about five kilometres outside of the town at around 10 p.m.

The pedestrian was dead when officers arrived on scene. His age is unknown.

RCMP would not comment on the type of vehicle involved or the age or gender of the driver. They also declined to comment on how many people were inside the vehicle at the time of the collision.

Police said a preliminary investigating suggests alcohol wasn’t a factor. It’s unknown if speed may have been.

Although they aren’t seeking any suspects, RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400.