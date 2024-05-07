Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Lethbridge gearing up for busy spring and summer tackling potholes

By Micah Quintin Global News
Posted May 7, 2024 7:50 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge gearing up for busy spring and summer tackling potholes'
Lethbridge gearing up for busy spring and summer tackling potholes
WATCH: It's that time of year again in Lethbridge: pothole season! On Monday, the city outlined how it is filling the problem holes and what drivers can do if they see one. Micah Quintin reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Lethbridge is gearing up for yet another busy spring and summer filling potholes.

The budget to fix the holes is around $150,000 and crews have been out day and night fixing the problem pits.

Last year, more than 900 requests were made to the city to patch up the ruts.

“We anticipate it will be pretty similar this year,” says Juliane Ruck, the Transportation Operations Manager for the city.

Right now, there are more than 350 service calls for potholes that need fixing.

“We are really focusing on the busy roads first. Arterial and collectors. And then depending on how many holes we find there and how many service requests we get we just plan work accordingly,” added Ruck.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Potholes increase wear and tear on your vehicle'
Traffic Tips: Potholes increase wear and tear on your vehicle

Over at Fountain Tire South, owner Alan Marsh says the tire shop has already seen one or two vehicles per week coming in for repairs due to damage from potholes.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“People hit potholes. They can damage their front end; they can damage their tires. They can damage their wheels. Throw their wheel alignment off.”

Marsh says it can cost residents a pretty penny to fix their vehicles if they hit a gap in the road.

“Minimum your wheel alignment, so after tax and everything, around $150. Anywhere with damage up to $1,000 or so. Watch them. Watch out for them. Try to avoid them.”

If you see a pothole, you can call 311 to report it.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices