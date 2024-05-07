Lethbridge gearing up for busy spring and summer tackling potholes

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Lethbridge is gearing up for yet another busy spring and summer filling potholes.

The budget to fix the holes is around $150,000 and crews have been out day and night fixing the problem pits.

Last year, more than 900 requests were made to the city to patch up the ruts.

“We anticipate it will be pretty similar this year,” says Juliane Ruck, the Transportation Operations Manager for the city.

Right now, there are more than 350 service calls for potholes that need fixing.

“We are really focusing on the busy roads first. Arterial and collectors. And then depending on how many holes we find there and how many service requests we get we just plan work accordingly,” added Ruck.

Traffic Tips: Potholes increase wear and tear on your vehicle

Over at Fountain Tire South, owner Alan Marsh says the tire shop has already seen one or two vehicles per week coming in for repairs due to damage from potholes.

“People hit potholes. They can damage their front end; they can damage their tires. They can damage their wheels. Throw their wheel alignment off.”

Marsh says it can cost residents a pretty penny to fix their vehicles if they hit a gap in the road.

“Minimum your wheel alignment, so after tax and everything, around $150. Anywhere with damage up to $1,000 or so. Watch them. Watch out for them. Try to avoid them.”

If you see a pothole, you can call 311 to report it.