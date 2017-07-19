Dog Breeder pleads guilty to 2 counts of animal cruelty: Nova Scotia SPCA

A dog breeder in King County, N.S. has plead guilty to two counts of animal cruelty after an investigation by the province’s SPCA.

Alice Ogilvie pleaded guilty to confining animals to an enclosure or area with inadequate space/unsanitary conditions and failing to provide an opportunity for exercise as to significantly impair the health of the animals.

Ogilvie is set to be sentenced on October 18, 2017 in Kentville Provincial Court.