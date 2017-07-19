Son charged with 2nd-degree murder after father’s body found at Okotoks construction site

Calgary police say compelling evidence and inconsistencies led them to charge a man in the death of his father, whose remains were found at a construction site in Okotoks on Monday.

READ MORE: Human remains discovered at construction site in Okotoks: RCMP

Investigators wouldn’t initially identify the exact location where the remains were found, but Global News learned it was northwest of the intersection at Northridge Drive and Milligan Drive, alongside Highway 2A on the north side of Okotoks.

Zaineddin Al Aalak, 21, was charged Wednesday with the second-degree murder of his father. He was arrested on Tuesday and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

“The homicide unit became aware of this matter [Tuesday] at about 11 in the morning,” Calgary Police Service (CPS) Homicide Unit Acting Insp. Paul Wozney said.

“So between 11 in the morning yesterday morning and [Wednesday] morning at about 9:30 we were able to arrest, interview and charge the accused.”

Wozney said they were first called to a home in the 200 block of 90 Avenue S.E. for a check-on-welfare call made by a person “closely associated to the victim.”

When officers arrived, they “engaged in some investigative steps” — including having a conversation with the accused and looking for evidence — which led them to believe the welfare call could be related to the body found by RCMP.

“There were some signs… in the residence that were certainly compelling to investigators that played a big part in this investigation.”

WATCH: Acting Insp. Paul Wozney details how Calgary police became involved in a second-degree murder case, involving a body discovered near Okotoks

Wozney added that weapons were recovered from the residence, which is believed to be the home of the accused.

Investigators allege the deceased, who hasn’t yet been named, was killed after he became involved in a fight with his son at the home.

Police allege the victim’s body was then taken to the construction site and dumped.

They don’t yet know what led to the altercation. Wozney said the accused “has not been as forthcoming with information as we would like.”

He added the case will rely heavily on forensics as officers from both the CPS and RCMP try to piece together a timeline and play “catch-up” to try to fill in the many gaps in the investigation.

When asked about the nature of the crime, Wozney called the situation “rare.”

“Unfortunately we have seen a spike in domestic-related investigations in Calgary over the last several months. Unfortunately there are domestics that occur all the time between a father and a son; escalating to this degree is very rare.”

Wozney said the victim’s body was discovered by a construction worker, who qualifies for the CPS or RCMP victim’s services support.

According to police, the death is Calgary’s 17th homicide of 2017.

Investigators are attempting to track the victim’s movements in the hours leading up to his death. They’re asking anyone who may have seen his 2012 white, four-door Ford Focus with Alberta plate L83 265 overnight between Sunday, July 16 and Monday, July 17 to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.

Police were called to the same townhouse complex in October 2016 after a man was found dead in the entrance of one of the units.

READ MORE: ‘He rented to the wrong people’: roommates charged after man found dead in Acadia townhouse

James Andrew Beaver, 51, and Brian John Lambert, 41, were charged with manslaughter in the death of 33-year-old Sutton Raymond Bowers in that incident.

– With files from Alyssa Julie and Carolyn Kury de Castillo