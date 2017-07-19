Arrest made after fatal stabbing at Winnipeg hotel

Winnipeg police believe a fight lead to the city’s latest homicide.

On Sunday, emergency crews were called to the Manwin Hotel around 10:30 p.m. for reports of an injured man in the lobby.

He died later in hospital and has since been identified as 50-year-old John Blaine Flett.

On Tuesday, homicide investigators arrested 57-year-old Eric John Guimond and charged him with second degree murder.

Police said the two men were involved in a dispute that ended with Flett being stabbed in the upper-body.