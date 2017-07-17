Police investigating Winnipeg hotel after man dies
Winnipeg police are investigating at the Manwin Hotel after a person died.
Police say officers were called to the hotel around 10:36 pm on Sunday night for reports of an injured man in the lobby.
He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
There’s no word yet on what caused the death and police haven’t ruled it a homicide.
