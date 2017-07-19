National recall for 4 yogurt products due to possible pieces of plastic

Four different yogurt products have been recalled nationally due to the potential presence of pieces of plastic.

The following products, with expiration dates ranging from July 16 to Aug. 19, have been recalled:

Yoplait Minigo raspberry yogurt, sold in 4 x 90 gram packages

Yoplait Minigo strawberry yogurt, sold in 4 x 90 gram packages

Liberte Greek yogurt raspberry 2%, sold in 4 x 120 gram packages

Liberte Greek yogurt coconut 2%, sold in 4 x 120 gram packages

WATCH: Follow-up after recalls a problem for food inspection agency, auditor finds

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued the recall Sunday. The products have been distributed at retail locations across Canada.

This is the second recall for yogurt products due to the potential presence of plastic pieces in as many months — seven Iogo yogurt products were recalled in June. Consumers were told to either throw out or return the products where they’d been purchased. That recall was for B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.