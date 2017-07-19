Consumer
July 19, 2017 12:54 pm

National recall for 4 yogurt products due to possible pieces of plastic

By Senior National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

Four yogurt products, including Yoplait Minigo raspberry, shown above, have been recalled due.

yoplait.ca
A A

Four different yogurt products have been recalled nationally due to the potential presence of pieces of plastic.

The following products, with expiration dates ranging from July 16 to Aug. 19, have been recalled:

  • Yoplait Minigo raspberry yogurt, sold in 4 x 90 gram packages
  • Yoplait Minigo strawberry yogurt, sold in 4 x 90 gram packages
  • Liberte Greek yogurt raspberry 2%, sold in 4 x 120 gram packages
  • Liberte Greek yogurt coconut 2%, sold in 4 x 120 gram packages

WATCH: Follow-up after recalls a problem for food inspection agency, auditor finds

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued the recall Sunday. The products have been distributed at retail locations across Canada.

This is the second recall for yogurt products due to the potential presence of plastic pieces in as many months — seven Iogo yogurt products were recalled in June. Consumers were told to either throw out or return the products where they’d been purchased. That recall was for B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
CFIA
Food Recall
Liberte Greek yogurt recall
Liberte yogurt
yogurt national recall
yogurt plastic pieces
yogurt recall
Yoplait Minigo
Yoplait recall

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News