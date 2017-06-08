Iogo yogurt products recalled because they might have plastic in them

Seven different Iogo yogurt products have been recalled by Ultima Foods due to the possible presence of plastic pieces.

People are being warned not to consume the products, which have been sold in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.

Ultima Foods triggered the recall and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is now investigating.

The CFIA warns that the investigation may result in recalls of other products.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported in connection with the consumption of the products in question.

Here are the products that are subject to the recall. Check the CFIA’s website to see the codes of products that have been affected.

iögo nanö — Banana Drinkable Yogurt — six-by-93 ml

iögo nanö — Raspberry Drinkable Yogurt — six-by-93 ml

iögo nanö — Vanilla Drinkable Yogurt — six-by-93 ml

iögo nanö — Strawberry Drinkable Yogurt — six-by-93 ml

iögo Smoothie — Mango Yogurt Based Drink — one-litre bottle

iögo Smoothie — Strawberry-Raspberry Yogurt-Based Drink — one-litre bottle