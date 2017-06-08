Iogo yogurt products recalled because they might have plastic in them

Consumer
iögo banana drinkable yogurt, one of a number of products that were recalled due to the possible presence of pieces of plastic on June 8, 2017.

CFIA
Seven different Iogo yogurt products have been recalled by Ultima Foods due to the possible presence of plastic pieces.

People are being warned not to consume the products, which have been sold in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.


Ultima Foods triggered the recall and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is now investigating.

The CFIA warns that the investigation may result in recalls of other products.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported in connection with the consumption of the products in question.

Here are the products that are subject to the recall. Check the CFIA’s website to see the codes of products that have been affected.

  • iögo nanö — Banana Drinkable Yogurt — six-by-93 ml

iögo banana drinkable yogurt, one of a number of products that were recalled due to the possible presence of pieces of plastic on June 8, 2017.

CFIA
  • iögo nanö — Raspberry Drinkable Yogurt — six-by-93 ml 

A six-pack of iögo nanö Raspberry Drinkable Yogurt, subject to a recall on June 8, 2017.

CFIA
  • iögo nanö — Vanilla Drinkable Yogurt — six-by-93 ml

A six-pack of iögo nanö Vanilla Drinkable Yogurt, subject to a recall on June 8, 2017.

CFIA
  • iögo nanö — Strawberry Drinkable Yogurt — six-by-93 ml

A six-pack of iögo nanö Strawberry Drinkable Yogurt, subject to a recall on June 8, 2017.

CFIA
  • iögo Smoothie — Mango Yogurt Based Drink — one-litre bottle

A one-litre bottle of iögo Smoothie Mango Yogurt Drink, subject to a recall on June 8, 2017.

CFIA
  • iögo Smoothie — Strawberry-Raspberry Yogurt-Based Drink — one-litre bottle

iögo Smoothie Strawberry-Raspberry Yogurt-Based Drink, subject to a recall on June 8, 2017.

CFIA
  • iögo Protein — Strawberry Protein Yogurt-Based Drink — one-litre bottle

iögo Protein Strawberry Protein Yogurt-Based Drink, recalled on June 8, 2017.

CFIA

Global News